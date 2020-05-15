Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,599 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 6.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.11% of Johnson & Johnson worth $383,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,139,107,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,167,000 after buying an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $391.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

