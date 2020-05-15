Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 156.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,578 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

NYSE:VNO opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 161.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.64%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

