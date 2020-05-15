Aperio Group LLC Has $6.45 Million Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,884 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,483,000. AXA boosted its position in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 762,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Duke Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

