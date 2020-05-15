KBC Group NV Acquires 42,385 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,385 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar acquired 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNP opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

