Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 243.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,715 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.27% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,974.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.