Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $281.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $221.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.68. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total transaction of $8,252,134.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.