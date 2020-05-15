Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.28%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

