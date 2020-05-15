UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $31,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 639,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $151.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.20%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

