Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,391 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz worth $18,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 54,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

