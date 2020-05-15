Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $7.70 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $2,416,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,197.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,948.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1,191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

