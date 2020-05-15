Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,948.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

