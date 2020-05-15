Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,197.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,948.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,191.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Duke Realty Corp Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.
Duke Realty Corp Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.
Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson
UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc
UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc
Kraft Heinz Co Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Kraft Heinz Co Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $7.70 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Has $7.70 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc.
Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.
Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report