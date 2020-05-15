Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 467.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The business had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

