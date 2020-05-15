Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $639,204,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock worth $41,291,707. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,197.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1,948.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

