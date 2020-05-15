Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.09.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

