Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Everest Re Group worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Also, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,141,324.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.50.

Shares of RE stock opened at $161.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.51.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

