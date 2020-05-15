Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Position in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,129 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

GNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of GNW opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. Genworth Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.51%. Genworth Financial’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

