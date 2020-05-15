eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,380 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in eBay were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

eBay stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

