Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA opened at $99.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

