State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 394,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 360,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of FNF opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

