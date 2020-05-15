Creative Planning Has $844,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $111.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

