Creative Planning Lowers Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Markel were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,029.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $813.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $895.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,092.45. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at $20,453,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

