Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

NYSE PAYC opened at $252.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.49. Paycom Software Inc has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

