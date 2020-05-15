First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Solar worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,793,000 after buying an additional 816,445 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 465.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 352,711 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after buying an additional 290,361 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

First Solar stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $252,153.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,177.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $340,819.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,696.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,194. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

