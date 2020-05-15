Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Westrock worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,634,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westrock by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,555,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

