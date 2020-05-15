Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,065 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,854,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 107.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Timken Co has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.79.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $923.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

