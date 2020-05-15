Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.60. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.85.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

