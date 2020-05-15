American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $240,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 111,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Leidos by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

