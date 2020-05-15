Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 108.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 121,364 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Garmin worth $17,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 67.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cleveland Research raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $435,442. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $77.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

