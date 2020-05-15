Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $18.75 Million Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,754 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Simon Property Group worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,808,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,117,000 after acquiring an additional 503,606 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,057,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,066,000 after acquiring an additional 172,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,002,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,161,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,080 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPG opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $177.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.