Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 150.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.