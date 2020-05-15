Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 5,200 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $613,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $117.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $120.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 319,191 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,975,000 after buying an additional 156,524 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,224 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $445,421,000 after buying an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

