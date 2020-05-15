DAGCO Inc. Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,172 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $180.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.46. The company has a market cap of $1,344.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

