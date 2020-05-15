Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases 301 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 16,608 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 14,653 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94,860 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Professional Planning grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Professional Planning now owns 46,037 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $180.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,344.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average is $161.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

