Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $6,229,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Microsoft by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,060,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $167,213,000 after purchasing an additional 271,793 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $180.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,344.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

