Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 184.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Garrett Motion by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Olivier Rabiller sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thierry Mabru sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $65,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,297.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garrett Motion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $331.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 3.61.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.47. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

