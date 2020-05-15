Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,560 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,168,533 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.2% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Microsoft worth $1,288,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $180.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,344.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

