Bessemer Group Inc. Has $75,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,163,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $415,733,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,034,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,523,000 after purchasing an additional 131,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,326,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,174 shares in the company, valued at $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.