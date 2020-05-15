State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $128.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,264 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,944. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas purchased 2,991 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $174,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,913. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.03.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

