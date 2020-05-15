State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 34,922 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 34,922 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $152,690,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $71,559,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,274,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,195,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,373 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $31,430,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COG. CSFB lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

