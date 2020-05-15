Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

VMI stock opened at $101.54 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $154.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

