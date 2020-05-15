Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nucor were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $163,844,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after purchasing an additional 729,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,614,000 after purchasing an additional 667,963 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Nucor by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 447,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,400,000 after purchasing an additional 417,799 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.34. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

