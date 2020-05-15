State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 56,276 Shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,276 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Davita worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davita in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 255.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Davita during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVA opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Kent J. Thiry sold 5,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $437,560.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 283,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,003,895.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,709 shares of company stock worth $2,721,905 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

