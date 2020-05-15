Creative Planning Acquires 7,880 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 972,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 201,585 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $8,750,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 491,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 375,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.41 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $13.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

