Creative Planning Acquires 2,393 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,105 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RIO opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.88. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

