Creative Planning Sells 11,865 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Metlife were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. FMR LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,760,000 after acquiring an additional 554,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,123,000 after buying an additional 209,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,086,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metlife by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,227,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,202 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of MET opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

