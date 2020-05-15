Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.78. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $143.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,704 shares of company stock worth $5,052,215 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

