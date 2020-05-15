Aperio Group LLC Buys 16,826 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 811.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 162.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $144,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,568.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.