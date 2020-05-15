Creative Planning Buys 1,129 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,419 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,299,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 713,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,188,000 after purchasing an additional 569,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,837,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG opened at $40.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.