Creative Planning Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $473,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.25.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

