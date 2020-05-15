ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. ALLETE Inc has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.34.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho raised shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

